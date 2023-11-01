Everyday Kentucky
Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

