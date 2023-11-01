Everyday Kentucky
How to vote early in Fayette County

Voting generic
Voting generic(WNEM)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is just under one week away.

However, voters can start heading to the polls on Thursday. Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb is encouraging voters to get out and take advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots early.

“I am trying to challenge everybody to go and check out the early voting,” said Lamb.

As county clerk, Lamb says she’s proud of the election officers for being able to provide a quick and easy early voting process.

“I know for the primary, we actually had I timed it, I sat out in the parking lot, and it took them five minutes, somebody parked, they walked into the Kroger field, and they voted, and they came back to their car,” said Lamb.

Fayette County will have four early voting locations. Any registered voter of the county who has not requested a mail-in absentee ballot may cast an in-person absentee ballot at any of the county’s four voting centers for any reason.

The locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

  • Eastside Branch Library - 3000 Blake James Dr.
  • Northside Branch Library - 1733 Russell Cave Rd.
  • Tates Creek Branch Library - 3628 Walden Dr.
  • The Lexington Senior Center - 195 Life Ln.

Lamb says whether you vote early or wait until election day on November 7, she hopes the people of Fayette County will get out and vote.

“Some people kind of get hung up on, you know, that they vote one way or the other, liberal, conservative and all that. I just want people to be able to exercise their right to vote. I think that is so important,” said Lamb.

Democrat Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb is running for re-election. Republican Dawne Perkins is running against her. She’s managed ‘The Team Spirit Shop’ in Georgetown for close to three decades.

If elected, Perkins says she wants to make the clerk’s office more user-friendly.

We sat down with her to get her take on early voting in Fayette County.

“If you’re gonna be about the people, then you have to set the situation for the people. A lot of people work out of town, they travel a lot, and it’s hard to get there on a Tuesday, so I’m not opposed to it. I’m actually excited that there’s some opportunity for people to still do their civic duty but also maintain their households too,” said Dawne.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

