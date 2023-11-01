Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FCPS shares test results of statewide examination

Every year, the Kentucky Department of Education publishes the rankings of how schools score in...
Every year, the Kentucky Department of Education publishes the rankings of how schools score in their Kentucky Summative Assessment. Fayette County Public Schools out-performed the state's average.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, the Kentucky Department of Education publishes the rankings of how schools score in their Kentucky Summative Assessment.

Fayette County Public Schools outperformed the state’s average.

MORE: Department of Education releases KY school report card

FCPS had a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss their personal results.

School rankings are done by color; elementary schools scored at a green overall level, the second highest ranking. Showing increases in the amount of students meeting or surpassing state benchmarks in reading and math.

Middle and high schools sat just one below at a yellow ranking.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said elementary schools scoring higher than secondary schools was expected due to those students not being as affected by COVID-19.

“It’s no surprise. Many of our elementary students were not as impacted because they weren’t necessarily in school yet. But we are still very hopeful, and I think our scores at the secondary level are promising,” said Liggins.

One school sitting at the highest level of blue, with a score of 97, is Athens-Chilesburg.

Liggins addressed this success at Wednesday’s news conference, saying that some of that success comes from students with a more privileged background.

“Nationally, you will see schools that perform at a higher level are mostly based off of family income. The schools that are performing highest are with families of more means. I resent a comparison of our schools because there are amazing things happening at each of our campuses,” said Liggins.

To close, he reiterated the idea that Fayette County Public Schools are more than just a score but a resource for Lexington’s youth, saying they’ll continue to work to nurture the potential of every student.

Performance increased not only for historically marginalized groups but also for elementary students who are English language learners and those in special education.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County

Latest News

Fayette County Schools hold media briefing on school report card data
WATCH | FCPS shares test results of statewide examination
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on I-275 in NKY
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/29: Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County