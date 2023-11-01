FCPS shares test results of statewide examination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, the Kentucky Department of Education publishes the rankings of how schools score in their Kentucky Summative Assessment.

Fayette County Public Schools outperformed the state’s average.

FCPS had a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss their personal results.

School rankings are done by color; elementary schools scored at a green overall level, the second highest ranking. Showing increases in the amount of students meeting or surpassing state benchmarks in reading and math.

Middle and high schools sat just one below at a yellow ranking.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said elementary schools scoring higher than secondary schools was expected due to those students not being as affected by COVID-19.

“It’s no surprise. Many of our elementary students were not as impacted because they weren’t necessarily in school yet. But we are still very hopeful, and I think our scores at the secondary level are promising,” said Liggins.

One school sitting at the highest level of blue, with a score of 97, is Athens-Chilesburg.

Liggins addressed this success at Wednesday’s news conference, saying that some of that success comes from students with a more privileged background.

“Nationally, you will see schools that perform at a higher level are mostly based off of family income. The schools that are performing highest are with families of more means. I resent a comparison of our schools because there are amazing things happening at each of our campuses,” said Liggins.

To close, he reiterated the idea that Fayette County Public Schools are more than just a score but a resource for Lexington’s youth, saying they’ll continue to work to nurture the potential of every student.

Performance increased not only for historically marginalized groups but also for elementary students who are English language learners and those in special education.

