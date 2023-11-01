Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Better Days

cold
cold(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we roll into this new month, the weather is pretty darn cold for this time of year. Heck, we had the majority of days last winter warmer than today.

Temps are frigid again tonight with lows back into the low and middle 20s. Highs Thursday are only around 50.

Our temps start to come out of the frigid levels by Friday into the weekend. That’s when temps spike into the 60s with some really nice weather for Saturday. This might be a good weekend to hang some Christmas lights! Sunday will feature the chance for a few showers.

The first in a series of storm systems looks to roll in later Monday and Tuesday with another system or two later in the week.

Rain looks likely for Election Day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It looks much better by the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air will build in again
Cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks A Halloween Cold Front
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast