FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Better Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we roll into this new month, the weather is pretty darn cold for this time of year. Heck, we had the majority of days last winter warmer than today.

Temps are frigid again tonight with lows back into the low and middle 20s. Highs Thursday are only around 50.

Our temps start to come out of the frigid levels by Friday into the weekend. That’s when temps spike into the 60s with some really nice weather for Saturday. This might be a good weekend to hang some Christmas lights! Sunday will feature the chance for a few showers.

The first in a series of storm systems looks to roll in later Monday and Tuesday with another system or two later in the week.

Rain looks likely for Election Day.

