Former Wildcat Champ Kelly named Raiders’ interim GM

Was UK wide receiver from 1998-2001
Champ Kelly has been named interim General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Champ Kelly has been named interim General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders.(Steve Moss | Las Vegas Raiders)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKYT) - Anthony “Champ” Kelly has been named interim General Manager of the Raiders after owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler on Tuesday.

Kelly, a wide receiver at UK from 1998-2001, is in his second season as the Raiders’ assistant GM.

Previously, Kelly spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and eight years with the Denver Broncos. He was both a wide receivers coach and General Manager for the Lexington Horsemen following his playing days with the Wildcats.

