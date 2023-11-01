Former Wildcat Champ Kelly named Raiders’ interim GM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKYT) - Anthony “Champ” Kelly has been named interim General Manager of the Raiders after owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler on Tuesday.

Kelly, a wide receiver at UK from 1998-2001, is in his second season as the Raiders’ assistant GM.

Previously, Kelly spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and eight years with the Denver Broncos. He was both a wide receivers coach and General Manager for the Lexington Horsemen following his playing days with the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.