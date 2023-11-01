Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Kentucky

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Erica Ponder says she was simply driving on the interstate when gunfire rang out. She then realized she had been shot.

Ponder is from Georgia and was traveling through Rockcastle County at about 10:30 p.m. on October 17 when it happened.

She is still recovering and not able to work. Police are investigating, but it’s not clear who fired the shot or why.

Ponder also has a lot of questions.

“Especially not being from Kentucky, and then it happens out of nowhere,” she said via a Zoom call Wednesday from her home in Georgia.

Ponder says she was driving to Pennsylvania when she heard a boom, then looked down in horror to discover she had been shot.

“The bullet came through my passenger door. It entered my right thigh, went through, came out my right leg, went into my left leg, and was lodged right below my knee. My left knee,” Ponder said.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the perpetrator was driving another car. They have asked people to call them if they saw or knew of something on the interstate that night. As of now, they say there is nothing new to release, but when asked what kind of bullet was used, they said they are expecting more results next week. Ponder says she was told it was a 9mm. She said the bullet was removed from her left leg and that she had four total wounds from the ordeal.

She says she was treated for a day and a half. But recovering, mentally and physically, has been tough.

“I am walking better. At first, I was walking with a walker. I am walking independently now. I have no feeling in my right thigh. It is numb,” Ponder said.

Despite all of that, she feels blessed.

“I just thank God that I can be here with my family. It really has changed my perspective on life overall. Where life can change in the blink of an eye,” Ponder said.

Ponder says she is a travel CNA and was traveling for work when this happened. She said she has not been able to return to work yet.

