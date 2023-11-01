Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Kentucky

Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right leg and lodged in her left leg.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Erica Ponder says she was simply driving on the interstate when gunfire rang out. She then realized she had been shot.

Ponder is from Georgia and was traveling through Rockcastle County at about 10:30 p.m. on October 17 when it happened.

She is still recovering and not able to work. Police are investigating, but it’s not clear who fired the shot or why.

Ponder also has a lot of questions.

“Especially not being from Kentucky, and then it happens out of nowhere,” she said via a Zoom call Wednesday from her home in Georgia.

Ponder says she was driving to Pennsylvania when she heard a boom, then looked down in horror to discover she had been shot.

“The bullet came through my passenger door. It entered my right thigh, went through, came out my right leg, went into my left leg, and was lodged right below my knee. My left knee,” Ponder said.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the perpetrator was driving another car. They have asked people to call them if they saw or knew of something on the interstate that night. As of now, they say there is nothing new to release, but when asked what kind of bullet was used, they said they are expecting more results next week. Ponder says she was told it was a 9mm. She said the bullet was removed from her left leg and that she had four total wounds from the ordeal.

She says she was treated for a day and a half. But recovering, mentally and physically, has been tough.

“I am walking better. At first, I was walking with a walker. I am walking independently now. I have no feeling in my right thigh. It is numb,” Ponder said.

Despite all of that, she feels blessed.

“I just thank God that I can be here with my family. It really has changed my perspective on life overall. Where life can change in the blink of an eye,” Ponder said.

Ponder says she is a travel CNA and was traveling for work when this happened. She said she has not been able to return to work yet.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping

Latest News

We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Aerial view of Martin Co. building collapse aftermath
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Aerial look at Martin Co. building collapse
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County