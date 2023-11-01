Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air will build in again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another day with highs you find in December will come together today. Milder temps will be here soon!

We have been cruising along with highs in the mid-40s over these past few days. It will be another one for us today. Winds look like they have calmed down and will remain at some lighter speeds. I don’t expect that to be a big issue at all.

Some milder air will slowly show up on Thursday. It will still be pretty cold but it is an improvement when compared to today. Most will see highs run in the low to mid-50s. Normal highs are around the low 60s.

The real push of the nicer stuff gets here for this weekend. You will find highs in the mid-60s for both Saturday & Sunday.

Take care of each other!

