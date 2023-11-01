Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous arrested

William D. Ragen, 39.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A missing Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous has been arrested.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old William D. Ragan was located on the edge of Knox County of Ky 830 on Hazel Fork Road by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: A missing man is now considered armed and dangerous.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old William D. Ragen was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Slate Lick Church Road, about two miles east of London.

They say Ragen was apparently intoxicated and may be having mental issues.

Deputies now say it has been reported that Ragen is armed with a machete, and he broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road, about eight miles south of London.

The Laurell County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Response Team is responding to that area.

We’re told Ragen should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

