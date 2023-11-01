Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/29: Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger.

Some early voting has already been underway, but this week, some polling places will be open for all voters to come in and mark their ballots and no excuse is required.

Then, election day itself is Tuesday, November 7th, when all polling places will be open.

We’ll ask Barger to talk about the rules that apply to all voters regardless of location and some specifics about Madison County, which has come to be regarded by political experts as a bellwether County one to closely watch on election night.

