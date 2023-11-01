Lexington man accused of trying to kill wife’s boyfriend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of trying to kill his wife’s boyfriend.

The incident happened in September.

Police say Damon Davenport broke into his wife’s home, screaming at her boyfriend.

Davenport’s criminal complaint says he told police he returned home from a birthday party when he found the two in bed together.

A fight broke out between the two.

A criminal complaint says Davenport then grabbed a knife.

His wife told police he stabbed her boyfriend.

The boyfriend told officers he tried defending himself, grabbed the knife with his bare hand and head-butted Davenport.

The complaint says the knife caused life-altering injuries to his hand.

Davenport’s wife says the two have been separated for months, and his name is not on her lease.

The complaint says three children were in the home and witnessed the assault occur.

Police arrested Davenport on Monday.

He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, and burglary.

