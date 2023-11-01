Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Missing Kentucky man now considered armed and dangerous

William D. Ragen, 39.
William D. Ragen, 39.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing man is now considered armed and dangerous.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office says 39-year-old William D. Ragen was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Slate Lick Church Road, about two miles east of London.

They say Ragen was apparently intoxicated and may be having mental issues.

Deputies now say it has been reported that Ragen is armed with a machete, and he broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road, about eight miles south of London.

The Laurell County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Response Team is responding to that area.

We’re told Ragen should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County

Latest News

Every year, the Kentucky Department of Education publishes the rankings of how schools score in...
FCPS shares test results of statewide examination
Fayette County Schools hold media briefing on school report card data
WATCH | FCPS shares test results of statewide examination
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on I-275 in NKY
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/29: Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger