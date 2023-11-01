Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police investigating report of pills found in Ky. child’s Halloween candy

Owingsville Police Chief John Sutherland said the department was notified that the family had found four tan pills with a ‘v’ inscribed on them.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County family took to Facebook on Tuesday after finding several pills in their child’s candy following a night of trick or treating.

Owingsville Police Chief John Sutherland said the department was notified that the family had found four tan pills with a ‘v’ inscribed on them.

“We looked it up, and they’re a type of a muscle relaxer. Whether they had anything in them or not, I won’t know,” Sutherland said.

It was reported that the child was trick or treating throughout Main Street and other adjacent roads in Owingsville when they were believed to have gotten the medication.

“You hear stories of razor blades or nails or something like that, and this will be the first time in 22 years I’ve had this particular incident happen,” Sutherland added.

Sutherland said although this is the only incident that has been reported, he urges everyone who has trick-or-treated in the area to thoroughly inspect their kids’ candy.

“When it comes to medication, you don’t know if it’s laced with fentanyl or if it could have something else bad in it,” he said.

If you do see a pill or an unknown substance in your child’s candy, try not to touch it with your bare hands.

It is best to contact law enforcement if you do find something.

“Immediately contact the police and let us make a determination and let us handle it and do the proper taking a disposing of it,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland said if anyone has any information as to where these pills came from, they are urged to contact Owingsville Police.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping

Latest News

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Coal experts say collapse at idle Martin Co. production plant is rare occurance
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
‘Whatever it takes’: Lexington Fire Dept. helping with Martin Co. building collapse
Bath Co. parents find pills in child's Halloween candy
Bath Co. parents find pills in child's Halloween candy
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Aerial view of deadly Martin Co. building collapse aftermath