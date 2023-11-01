Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping

Latest News

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Aerial look at Martin Co. building collapse
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse