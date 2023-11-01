UK and UofL going to head-to-head for a good cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are keeping their rivalry alive in the ‘Rival For Life’ challenge.

They’re going head-to-head to see which schools fan base can register the most, new, organ donors this month.

UK says they lost last year, so the competition is even more intense this year. They say, at the end of the day, though, win or lose, they’re dedicated to inspiring people to sign up to be an organ donor and give the gift of life.

“She was a power to be reckoned with even at two years old,” said Hannah Marcum, whose daughter’s organs saved lives.

What was supposed to be a normal tonsillectomy procedure for little Juliet Rose, turned into tragedy.

“When they went to remove the breathing tube, her throat collapsed, and her heart wouldn’t start back up. the team here at UK HealthCare did an amazing job. I watched them for an hour try to save my baby,” Marcum said.

Marcum says Juliet was such a giver, even at a young age, with a personality that could put a smile on anyone’s face.

“On the drive home leaving the hospital that day, I got a call, and they said, ‘We want to let you know that there’s two children she can save here in Kentucky,’” Marcum said.

Marcum made the decision to donate her daughter’s organs. Two of Juliet’s heart valves would end up giving two families the greatest gift of all.

“I think for other parents, when you come to make this decision, it’s knowing that it’s spreading your child’s legacy of love,” Marcum said. “It’s sharing who they were just one step further with the world. "

Marcum says her passion for organ donation goes even further. She, herself, is about to be a living donor. She’s a match for a friend in need of a kidney.

“I think if people were aware of how well you’re going to be taken care of on the other side as the donor changes things,” Marcum said.

Marcum’s story is just one of several on UK HealthCare’s ‘Gift of Life’ wall. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates says this is what the challenge is all about.

“All of these are names and dates of folks who have donated,” Montgomery-Yates said. “When folks donate they are celebrated, they are revered. It is the ultimate gift.”

More than 100,000 Americans are awaiting a life-saving transplant.

“Over 1,000 of them in Kentucky, currently. It is so important. Not only can you help your fellow Kentuckians, but we can beat Louisville,” Montgomery-Yates said.

The winner of this year’s challenge will be given a trophy at the Battle of Bluegrass men’s basketball game on December 21.

