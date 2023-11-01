UK women win exhibition game against Kentucky State, 88-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senior Ajae Petty scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Kentucky to a an 88-71 exhibition win over Kentucky State on Wednesday inside Rupp Arena.

Saniah Tyler, Emma King and Eniya Russell each pitched in 12 points.

K-State’s Gracen Kerr lead all scorers with 23 points. Taleah Dilworth had 21.

Kentucky opens its season on Nov. 7, when the Wildcats host East Tennessee at Transy’s Clive M. Beck Center. Due to construction at Memorial Coliseum, UK will play most of its home games at Rupp Arena this season. The Wildcats host Austin Peay on Nov. 14 at Georgetown College.

