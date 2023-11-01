Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK women win exhibition game against Kentucky State, 88-71

Ajae Petty leads Wildcats with double-double
Playing the first of several games this season at Rupp Arena, the UK women defeated Kentucky...
Playing the first of several games this season at Rupp Arena, the UK women defeated Kentucky State on Wednesday, 88-71.(Steve Moss | UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senior Ajae Petty scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Kentucky to a an 88-71 exhibition win over Kentucky State on Wednesday inside Rupp Arena.

Saniah Tyler, Emma King and Eniya Russell each pitched in 12 points.

K-State’s Gracen Kerr lead all scorers with 23 points. Taleah Dilworth had 21.

Kentucky opens its season on Nov. 7, when the Wildcats host East Tennessee at Transy’s Clive M. Beck Center. Due to construction at Memorial Coliseum, UK will play most of its home games at Rupp Arena this season. The Wildcats host Austin Peay on Nov. 14 at Georgetown College.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the body was found Tuesday afternoon at Bluegrass Storage on Connector Road.
Coroner identifies body found in burned storage unit at Georgetown facility
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
On Monday night, friends and family welcomed home Wellington Elementary teacher Emily Presley,...
Lexington teacher finally returns home after spending over a year in Chicago hospital
Anthony Grinnel is one of two men charged after a kidnapping in Ohio. The woman was rescued...
Woman rescued, two men arrested in Kentucky after report of Ohio kidnapping
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County

Latest News

Champ Kelly has been named interim General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Wildcat Champ Kelly named Raiders’ interim GM
Wildcats defeat Georgia Southern, 1-0; Cats enter conference tournament seeded fifth overall
Logan Dorsey’s goal secures Sun Belt Tournament slot for Kentucky
Sam Ball, University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year...
UK Football hall of famer dies at 79
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Levis throws four TD passes in first NFL start, Titans beat Falcons 28-23