Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

How do we combat invasive plants in Kentucky?

Invasive plants are a big concern to Kentucky.
Invasive plants are a big concern to Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve talked a lot about invasive insects, but invasive plants are an issue, too.

“Invasive plants, they are not supposed to be here first of all, and due to that fact, our native landscapes don’t have the proper defense systems against them, and so these native plants will outcompete our native, our good plants that we want on our landscapes. And, so, this conference is brought about to bring awareness to folks,” said Alexandra Blevins of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Some of the groups that attended Thursday included the Kentucky Invasive Plant Council, UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, Kentucky Division of Forestry, and the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves.

“We have over a hundred species of invasive plants that we are battling against here in the Commonwealth,” said Blevins.

Blevins said the purpose of the conference is to spread information and awareness about this issue.

“We also have a lot of speakers that are talking about real-life applications. So how do you actually combat these bad plants on our landscape?” Blevins said.

Blevins also said many of these invasive plants we actually bring ourselves.

“Some of you out there might know kudzu. It’s a big problem in eastern Kentucky, and it will grow over houses and trees and pretty much everything it will take over. It was actually brought to the United States in a world’s fair back in the early 1900s,” said Blevins.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
William D. Ragen, 39.
Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous arrested
KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the...
Department of Education releases KY school report card
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Fact✓Check | Abortion as a central issue in the governor's race
Fact✓Check | Abortion as a central issue in the governor’s race
This week, the ACS updated the screening guidelines for the first time in ten years.
Kentucky doctor reacts to updated lung cancer screening guidelines
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Good Question: What’s the deal with Daylight Saving Time?