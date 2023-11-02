Building evacuated at EKU due to ‘suspicious device threat’

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A building at Eastern Kentucky University has been evacuated, and an investigation is now underway.

EKU says they were informed Thursday afternoon of a suspicious device threat at the Whitlock Building on the EKU Richmond campus.

The EKU Police Department and local law enforcement officials are searching the area.

Model Laboratory Schools activated Secure Perimeter protocols and EKU Law Enforcement has established a no-entry perimeter around the Whitlock Building.

People walking through campus should avoid the restricted perimeter around the Whitlock Building.

This is a developing story.

