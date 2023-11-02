Candidates for 93rd district seat speak on vision for position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting began across the Commonwealth on Thursday, and in the 93rd district, which covers parts of southern Lexington, a special election is underway to fill the seat left by the late Lamin Swann.

“I don’t see myself reimagining the seat because the issues that he was fighting for are still issues in the district,” said Democratic candidate Adrielle Camuel.

Camuel said she is looking to continue pushing for causes that were supported by the late Rep. Swann, including increasing access to affordable housing and healthcare.

“I want to make sure that all aspects, all levels of the socioeconomic diverseness of the district, I want to make sure that everyone has what they need to have their needs met and to have a fulfilling life,” said Camuel.

Republican Kyle Whalen is running on a platform that includes supporting police and giving parents a more prominent voice in their children’s education.

“I think that there is a lot of conservative value within the 93rd that is not spoken for or represented in Frankfort, and I think that is why we will win this election,” said Whalen.

Whalen ran for the same seat in 2022 but lost to Swann by eight percentage points.

“Last time I worked hard, I think this time I’m working harder, even harder than I did last time, and I’m working smarter,” said Whalen.

Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 4. In Fayette County, early voting centers are located at the Eastside Branch Library, the Northside Branch Library, the Tates Creek Branch Library, and the Lexington Senior Center.

Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Election Day polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

