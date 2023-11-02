Everyday Kentucky
Christian Appalachian Project completes 100th home repair following 2022 flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood survivor and her granddaughter are back to a sense of normalcy.

On Wednesday, the Christian Appalachian Project finished its 100th home repair for flood survivors.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Brenda Slone grew up in the Pippa Passes community and said it was hard to see it flood last year.

“I mean, it was like I was on an island, when I looked out to see the side windows of the house and I looked out the back and all I seen was water,” she said.

She said she tried getting help through other agencies, even appealing denied applications. However, help did not arrive until she came in contact with someone from the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP).

“He surveyed and looked at everything and he said, ‘Since you got the supplies, we can come do your job for you.’ He called me back and said, ‘We’re gonna be able to,’” she explained.

CAP Crew Leader Scott Dale said the home was in worse state than what they initially thought.

”The back porch, the steps were kind of crumbled apart, her floor in her living room. When we got to working on it, we noticed that it was a lot worse than what you normally see at the beginning. It was about to fall through in a few spots,” he said.

Slone said the only thing that helped her push through this difficult time was her faith.

“I survived, I’m a survivor, I’m a flood survivor. And I couldn’t do it without him, I honestly couldn’t. If I didn’t keep my faith, I would’ve went under with the water,” she said. “When they tore the carpet up out of this, you won’t believe it, but I can show you, they brought me a necklace that was in that carpet and it had the word, ‘Faith.’”

That faith is what led her to Thursday, when she can walk through her home without having to worry.

“And the repairs, oh my gosh! I walked into the living room and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t have to step down, the floor’s leveled now and we can walk on the back porch, because it already fell through.”

