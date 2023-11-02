FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps were deep into the 20s this morning with afternoon temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s east to low and mid 50s west.

The numbers continue to jump with 60-65 for Friday and 60s areawide for Saturday. Skies look to be in good shape, making for a great opportunity to get out there and put up those Christmas lights. You don’t have to plug them in, yet.

A few clouds roll in late Saturday with the slight chance for a shower or two to show up by Sunday. Highs are in the 60s.

Temps early next week are still very mild as the timing of our next system gets pushed a little deeper into the week. A shower or two will show up for Election Day with a better chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

