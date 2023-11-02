Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps were deep into the 20s this morning with afternoon temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s east to low and mid 50s west.

The numbers continue to jump with 60-65 for Friday and 60s areawide for Saturday. Skies look to be in good shape, making for a great opportunity to get out there and put up those Christmas lights. You don’t have to plug them in, yet.

A few clouds roll in late Saturday with the slight chance for a shower or two to show up by Sunday. Highs are in the 60s.

Temps early next week are still very mild as the timing of our next system gets pushed a little deeper into the week. A shower or two will show up for Election Day with a better chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
William D. Ragen, 39.
Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous arrested
KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the...
Department of Education releases KY school report card
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Milder air will be here this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Our slow temperature climb begins today
cold
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Better Days
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It looks much better by the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder air will build in again