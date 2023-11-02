Good Question: What’s the deal with Daylight Saving Time?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, we’re talking about Daylight Saving Time and why we’re falling back this weekend.

A few people have asked us why the clocks are going back despite reports of lawmakers introducing bills to make the change permanent.

We did report on those efforts at both the state and national level, but none of those bills have succeeded.

Lawmakers in both Oregon and Washington passed bills on the change, but it still requires approval from Congress to be permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which was brought up again by Senator Marco Rubio, failed to make it out of the U.S. House.

Remember, just because lawmakers bring up a bill, it doesn’t normally go into effect unless it’s passed in both the Senate and House and then signed into law.

According to TimeAndDate.com, this Sunday, the sun set around around 5:30.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.