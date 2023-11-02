House shot overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was hit by bullets overnight.

Police were called to Beaver Creek Drive off of Man O’ War Boulevard for the shots fired. The house itself is on Woodview Drive.

People were inside the home when it was hit. No one was hurt.

The bullets also hit a car in the area.

People don’t have any information on a shooter at this time.

Anyone with information can contact police.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.