Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Our slow temperature climb begins today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a little warmer today but not by much when compared to yesterday.

You will find plenty of sunshine out there today but it will not warm us up very much. Those highs will likely run 50-55 degrees in most cases. Normal highs run in the low 60s. We will get closer to that but by no means will we be right on the number. These chilly conditions will dominate for another day.

The end of the week and weekend will bring highs back to the 60s. We will first hit that on Friday afternoon. The really mild stuff will be here in a much bigger way by Saturday and continuing through Monday. I even think that some of our highs will flirt with 70 on Monday.

Rain chances will increase by late Monday night and carry forward through the middle of the week. It doesn’t look like a washout but certainly a lot wetter and cooler around here. Temperatures should fall back down to the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Take care of each other!

