Lexington Public Library welcomes early voters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Day-to-day life is busy. Some people may even think they’re too busy to vote. That’s the exact problem that ‘No excuse’ early voting is looking to solve.

The Eastside branch of the Lexington Public Library is one of four places opened early for people who may be busy on Election Day or just want to beat the Election Day foot traffic.

“Voting is a core value of our democracy. So that’s really important for us to be able to provide that opportunity to the citizens of Fayette County,” said library manager Ashley Sipple-Mcgraw.

But they’re not fully trading in the books for the ballots. Sipple-Mcgraw says getting people into the building can give the library a chance to educate them on what exactly they’re voting for.

“One of the major things we do here are the displays to attract people to the books. This one is our VOTE display. We just want people to be well informed about who they’re voting for and give them the information that they need,” said Sipple-Mcgraw.

It’s the first time the Eastside branch has hosted early voting and the first time in a while Charles Parker cast his vote early. Based on his response, it seems like it’s a change for the better.

“I will do it from now on for sure!” Charles Parker, Voter

Participating locations in Lexington are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to give anyone a chance to vote.

The Lexington Senior Center and Tate’s Creek and Northside Branches of the library are offering early voting as well.

