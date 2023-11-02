Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington Public Library welcomes early voters

Lexington Public Library welcomes early voters
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Day-to-day life is busy. Some people may even think they’re too busy to vote. That’s the exact problem that ‘No excuse’ early voting is looking to solve.

The Eastside branch of the Lexington Public Library is one of four places opened early for people who may be busy on Election Day or just want to beat the Election Day foot traffic.

“Voting is a core value of our democracy. So that’s really important for us to be able to provide that opportunity to the citizens of Fayette County,” said library manager Ashley Sipple-Mcgraw.

But they’re not fully trading in the books for the ballots. Sipple-Mcgraw says getting people into the building can give the library a chance to educate them on what exactly they’re voting for.

“One of the major things we do here are the displays to attract people to the books. This one is our VOTE display. We just want people to be well informed about who they’re voting for and give them the information that they need,” said Sipple-Mcgraw.

It’s the first time the Eastside branch has hosted early voting and the first time in a while Charles Parker cast his vote early. Based on his response, it seems like it’s a change for the better.

“I will do it from now on for sure!” Charles Parker, Voter

Participating locations in Lexington are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to give anyone a chance to vote.

The Lexington Senior Center and Tate’s Creek and Northside Branches of the library are offering early voting as well.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
William D. Ragen, 39.
Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous arrested
KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the...
Department of Education releases KY school report card
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state trial in March 2002.
With jury seated, Hankison trial set to begin
Officials in Martin County provide morning update after crews searched overnight for two men...
Officials provide update in Martin Co. coal plant collapse after overnight search
Lexington Public Library welcomes early voters
WATCH | Lexington Public Library welcomes early voters
Milder air will be here this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Our slow temperature climb begins today