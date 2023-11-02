Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Norton Children’s 100th heart transplant recipient goes home

Norton Children's 100th heart transplant recipient, 9-year-old Thomas Norris goes home
Norton Children's 100th heart transplant recipient, 9-year-old Thomas Norris goes home(WAVE)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 9-year-old boy is heading home after spending 103 days at Norton Children’s Hospital.

It was a milestone not just for the young boy but also for the hospital; he became the hospital’s 100th heart transplant patient.

For 103 days, nine-year-old Thomas Norris and his family have been at Norton Children’s.

Thomas was diagnosed with heart issues when he was eight days old. He has dilated cardiomyopathy, an inherited genetic disorder, causing the muscle of the heart to become weak.

“I don’t know what he’s feeling. Neither one of us has ever had to go through any of this,” said Thomas’ mother, Katherine Norris.

His mother describes him as resilient.

Last year, around this time, Thomas was placed on Norton’s heart transplant list. Fast forward to October 19, and doctors implanted Thomas’ new heart.

“I am pretty sure everyone feels unexpected when they get that phone call, but it was nice when we got off the phone. It was like it’s finally here,” Katherine said. “It was exciting too because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

At the end of Thomas’ tunnel are familiar faces cheering him as he leaves Norton Children’s.

This moment is also special for those who cared for Thomas during his hospital stay.

In 1986, the hospital became the second in the nation to perform a heart transplant on an infant. Thomas is the 100th patient to receive a heart transplant at Norton Children’s.

“It’s a testimony of how far we have come as a program and how well we have taken care of patients to get this far,” said Dr. Sarah Wilkens at Norton Children’s.

Thomas’ mom is optimistic about him getting back to doing the things he loves, like playing soccer.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like featured, email kindness@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky FOX19 flew over the scene of a crash on EB I-275 at the Campbell County/Kenton County line.
Driver killed after truck pushed over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
William D. Ragen, 39.
Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous arrested
KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the...
Department of Education releases KY school report card
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Community effort helps homeless Lexington veteran find a home
WATCH | Community effort helps homeless Lexington veteran find a home
Thanks to the kindness of others, Bobby is now in a much better place.
Community effort helps homeless Lexington veteran find a home
What child doesn’t love swinging a lightsaber from Star Wars or playing pirate with a sword?
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington fencing club produces champions
Lighthouse Ministries serves Lexington’s homeless population
WATCH | Lighthouse Ministries serves Lexington’s homeless population