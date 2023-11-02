Norton Children’s 100th heart transplant recipient goes home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 9-year-old boy is heading home after spending 103 days at Norton Children’s Hospital.

It was a milestone not just for the young boy but also for the hospital; he became the hospital’s 100th heart transplant patient.

For 103 days, nine-year-old Thomas Norris and his family have been at Norton Children’s.

Thomas was diagnosed with heart issues when he was eight days old. He has dilated cardiomyopathy, an inherited genetic disorder, causing the muscle of the heart to become weak.

“I don’t know what he’s feeling. Neither one of us has ever had to go through any of this,” said Thomas’ mother, Katherine Norris.

His mother describes him as resilient.

Last year, around this time, Thomas was placed on Norton’s heart transplant list. Fast forward to October 19, and doctors implanted Thomas’ new heart.

“I am pretty sure everyone feels unexpected when they get that phone call, but it was nice when we got off the phone. It was like it’s finally here,” Katherine said. “It was exciting too because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

At the end of Thomas’ tunnel are familiar faces cheering him as he leaves Norton Children’s.

This moment is also special for those who cared for Thomas during his hospital stay.

In 1986, the hospital became the second in the nation to perform a heart transplant on an infant. Thomas is the 100th patient to receive a heart transplant at Norton Children’s.

“It’s a testimony of how far we have come as a program and how well we have taken care of patients to get this far,” said Dr. Sarah Wilkens at Norton Children’s.

Thomas’ mom is optimistic about him getting back to doing the things he loves, like playing soccer.

