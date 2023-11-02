Everyday Kentucky
Officials provide update in Martin Co. coal plant collapse after overnight search

Officials in Martin County provide morning update after crews searched overnight for two men...
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency officials in Martin County are hosting a news conference near the scene of the Pontiki coal plant collapse.

Officials on Wednesday confirmed one man is dead and another was still unaccounted for as first responders sift through the destruction.

Cool temperatures, on top of the massive destruction, created challenging conditions for first responders working on the mission.

You can watch the news conference below:

