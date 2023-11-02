Everyday Kentucky
UK police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus.

UK Police say the reported incident happened on Thursday in the victim’s dorm room in an on-campus residence hall.

Both the victim and suspect are UK students.

They say the suspect is known to the victim.

UK Police say they are actively investigating this matter, and the appropriate campus units are working with individuals involved to provide resources and support.

