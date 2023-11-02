Everyday Kentucky
With jury seated, Hankison trial set to begin

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state trial in March 2002.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A panel of 16 has been seated to hear the federal trial of Brett Hankison.

The former Louisville Metro police officer is on trial for civil rights offenses, accused of firing his service weapon into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, through a covered window and covered glass door.’

The indictment alleges Hankison used excessive force and denied Taylor, her boyfriend, and their neighbors their constitutional rights.

None of Hankison’s shots actually hit Taylor, but he is the only officer who fired shots to be charged. Prosecutors found that Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly were justified in shooting back.

Hankison was acquitted of state charges in March 2022. In that case, prosecutors charged him for endangering Taylor’s next-door neighbors by firing shots through her apartment and that went through the walls.

Testimony is set to begin this afternoon. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks. If convicted, Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

