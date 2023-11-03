‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ gift-giving program gets underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday season, you can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’

For 20 years, Home Instead in Lexington has collected gifts for seniors who are often over-looked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

Home Instead is hoping to collect gifts for more than 500 seniors in the local community.

Each senior has listed their desired gifts that are written on the bulbs on the tree. Some of them are asking for things like body wash, lotion, alarm clocks and clothes.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is a nationwide program. Since it started in 2003, about 800,000 seniors have received gifts. Thousands are in Lexington.

Whitney Villasana with Home Instead said more seniors get added to the program each year. She said, for some, it’s the only gift they’ll get all year, and, for the most part, they’re asking for things they need not want.

Villasana said, without fail, they never have any names left when the program ends.

“The outreach from the community is amazing. They always step up, and you should see the amount of things they do for these people. They may ask for modest gifts, but they make sure they give them a little extra love in each of those gifts. They’ve given so much to so many people over so many years, and they just deserve a little love,” said Villasana.

People have from now until December 7 to pick up a bulb from one of three locations:

Home Instead, 2432 Regency Rd., Lexington, KY 40503

Lexington Salt Cave, 309 N Ashland Ave., Suite 180-B, Lexington, KY 40502

Wheeler Pharmacy, 336 Romany Rd., Lexington, KY 40502

Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the Home Instead office with the ornament attached by December 8.

The gifts will be delivered to the seniors just in time for the holidays.

