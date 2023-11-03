Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Boyle County Schools returning books banned in response to SB 150

More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools over the past few...
More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools over the past few months.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County Schools announced they are returning books that were banned in response to Senate Bill 150.

More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools. Superintendent Mark Wade said it was in compliance with Senate Bill 150, the controversial bill that bans gender-affirming health care for minors and prohibits teachings on gender and sexuality in the classroom.

After the removal, the Kentucky Department of Education Officials released a statement that SB 150 did not provide for the removal of library media resources from a school library.

Boyle County Schools announced on Friday that in response to KDE’s statement, they will be recirculating the banned books.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’

Latest News

National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
Candidates for Governor take bus tours across Kentucky
Democrat Sierra Enlow and Republican Jonathan Shell discuss their vision for the role of...
Candidates for Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner speak on upcoming race
The Richmond Regional Sports Park broke ground on Friday afternoon.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-million dollar sports complex in Richmond
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead