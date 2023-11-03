Boyle County Schools returning books banned in response to SB 150

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County Schools announced they are returning books that were banned in response to Senate Bill 150.

More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools. Superintendent Mark Wade said it was in compliance with Senate Bill 150, the controversial bill that bans gender-affirming health care for minors and prohibits teachings on gender and sexuality in the classroom.

After the removal, the Kentucky Department of Education Officials released a statement that SB 150 did not provide for the removal of library media resources from a school library.

Boyle County Schools announced on Friday that in response to KDE’s statement, they will be recirculating the banned books.

