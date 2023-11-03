Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

1 dead, 1 still missing days after old coal plant’s collapse
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the man who died is Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels. The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Search crews and emergency officials from across the State of Kentucky and beyond remain at the site of a deadly building collapse at a shuttered coal preparation plant in Martin County, Kentucky on Friday.

An 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road tumbled to the ground on Tuesday, Oct. 31, surrounding two workers preparing the site for demolition under a mountain of steel and concrete.

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty identified the men as Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels and Alvin Nees.

Both men, from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of the demolition of the building.

Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, officials confirmed the death of Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels.

Workers reported making contact with Daniels before his death, but still have not reached his location under the collapse debris.

The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees.

At a press conference Friday morning, officials said while several ‘hits’ had been made overnight, there were no new significant discoveries.

“I’ve talked with some of the subject matter experts down here and they said this is one of, if not the biggest structural collapse urban and rescue type event that Kentucky has seen,” said Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. “They made a lot of progress, no success in the rescue or recovery, but made a lot of progress. They really focused on some areas that the K-9′s had indicated and hit on, giving them some areas of interest that they hadn’t been able to get into.”

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’

Latest News

Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls...
Many voters in Jessamine County taking advantage of early voting
We’re told West was arrested Thursday and had a large quantity of the stolen merchandise in his...
Kentucky man accused of breaking into the same gas station three times
Second day of early voting in Kentucky; update from Jessamine County
WATCH | Second day of early voting in Kentucky; update from Jessamine County
Temperatures trending up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures sweep across Kentucky