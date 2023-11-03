Everyday Kentucky
FEMA announces end of temporary housing program for EKY flood victims

Many flood survivors lost their homes and have been living in FEMA’s temporary housing units since.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - FEMA’s temporary housing program for Eastern Kentucky flood victims is ending.

FEMA announced the program is scheduled to end on January 29, 2024.

They say 129 households were licensed into temporary housing, and of that number, 77 households have found permanent housing with the help of the program.

The program was available in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

FEMA says those receiving temporary housing have been informed via mail that the program is ending. They say they will also receive a hand-delivered letter 90 days before the program ends.

