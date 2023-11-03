FEMA announces end of temporary housing program for EKY flood victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - FEMA’s temporary housing program for Eastern Kentucky flood victims is ending.

FEMA announced the program is scheduled to end on January 29, 2024.

They say 129 households were licensed into temporary housing, and of that number, 77 households have found permanent housing with the help of the program.

The program was available in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

FEMA says those receiving temporary housing have been informed via mail that the program is ending. They say they will also receive a hand-delivered letter 90 days before the program ends.

