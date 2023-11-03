Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Is it illegal to drive while holding pets in your lap?

Dog in a car
Dog in a car(Donald Lee Pardue / CC BY 2.0)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know if there are limits to taking your pet with you on a drive.

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Is it illegal to drive while holding pets in your lap?”

It is not technically illegal in Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. There are two states in the U.S., New Jersey and Hawaii, that have laws specifically mentioning driving with pets.

However, you could still be ticketed in Kentucky under distracted driving laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as “any non-driving activity a person engages in that has the potential to distract him or her from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing.”

Kentucky’s driving laws say drivers “shall operate the vehicle in a careful manner, with regard for the safety and convenience of pedestrians and other vehicles upon the highway.”

It’s also not safe for animals. If you get into an accident, that pet could be thrown across the vehicle.

The American Humane Society says you should restrain, contain or crate your pets inside of your vehicle prior to your trip.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’

Latest News

Over 500 pumpkins were donated to Slak Market Farm for many animals to enjoy.
Pumpkins from Transylvania’s ‘PumpkinMania’ heading to local farm
Many flood survivors lost their homes and have been living in FEMA’s temporary housing units...
FEMA announces end of temporary housing program for EKY flood victims
Home Instead in Lexington is hoping to collect gifts for more than 500 seniors in the local...
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ gift-giving program gets underway
Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls...
Many voters in Jessamine County taking advantage of early voting