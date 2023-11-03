Everyday Kentucky
Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-million dollar sports complex in Richmond

The Richmond Regional Sports Park broke ground on Friday afternoon.
The Richmond Regional Sports Park broke ground on Friday afternoon.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Ground was broken Friday afternoon on the Richmond Regional Sports Park.

The $52 million project will bring 11 full-sized soccer fields, five multi-purpose fields for football and lacrosse, courts for pickleball, tennis, volleyball and basketball, miles of trails, a disc golf course, a dog park and more.

The project is expected to bring a big economic boost to Richmond. Officials say the park could bring in an estimated $7.1 million to the community every year in restaurants, hotels, and other sales.

“From an economic standpoint, it’s going to be a boom for the city. You’re talking about youth sports tournaments etc., that are going to be able to play here, from soccer to tennis, you name it,” said Dr. John McChesney, chair of the Richmond Parks Board.

Dr. McChesney says it will alleviate some of their concerns about not having enough field space for their growing sports.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe hopes to continue seeing the array of license plates across their city, stopping by to enjoy what they have to offer.

“Often times those people that are looking will look for such as this. What do you have to offer our employees in the way of quality of life? So we are growing,” Mayor Blythe said.

The property spans 280 acres, which is nearly two times the size of Lake Reba Park.

The Richmond Regional Sports Park is set to open in spring 2026.

