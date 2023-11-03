Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures sweep across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are about to enter a very mild stretch of weather starting today and sticking around through next week.

You will see highs reach 60 today and this is just the beginning of that! The milder days will keep stacking up through the weekend and until the second half of next week. It even looks like highs could reach the mid and upper 60s. Some of that long-range data even suggests some might hit 70 or above. It is all about the placement of a cold front for next week.

Rain chances will stay low until Election Day. It looks like scattered showers will develop at times that day. The best rain chance will not be here until Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Take care of each other!

