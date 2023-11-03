Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky man accused of breaking into the same gas station three times

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of breaking into the same Kentucky convenience store three times over the course of a few days.

According to the Russell Springs Police Department, the West Hwy 80 Marathon gas station was burglarized three separate times between October 28 and October 31.

Police say their investigation led them to 18-year-old Ryan West of Russell Springs as a suspect.

Ryan West, 18.
Ryan West, 18.(Russell Springs Police Department)

We’re told West was arrested Thursday and had a large quantity of the stolen merchandise in his possession.

Police say the stolen merchandise was returned to the victim of the burglaries.

We’re told West was arrested Thursday and had a large quantity of the stolen merchandise in his possession.(Russell Springs Police Department)

