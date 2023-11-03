Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians discuss veterinary shortage

The nation is currently facing staffing shortages across several industries, and the veterinary field is no exception.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The nation is currently facing staffing shortages across several industries, and the veterinary field is no exception.

With the veterinarian shortage happening across the Commonwealth, those with the Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic in Jessamine County said they are seeing the effects of this firsthand.

“I mean, my day starts at 4:30 every morning and I’m either doing small or large animal calls. Then I come here from 8:30 to 5:00 and do small animal surgery and medicine, and then I pick up wherever the road takes me, doing calls midnight or after,” said Dr. Jeff Chapman, a veterinarian with Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic.

Chapman said there is a shortage in small animal veterinarians, but there is an even bigger shortage when it comes to large animal vets.

“Livestock is mainly what Kentucky is known for, their cattle industry,” said Chapman. “They have an intrinsic value of ‘X’, and if that value is superseded by your services, a lot of times, farmers and ranchers can’t justify the expense. So, then that’s money that you’re not gonna get paid or made.”

Regarding money, Chapman said that has a lot to do with why people forgo this profession or leave it entirely.

“You’re coming out of school, $100,000 plus in debt, and when you go to a rural area, you have to ask, can the community or the area a reasonable salary?” said Chapman.

Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association Executive Director Debra Hamelback said the association is working alongside vet schools and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help this shortage,

“There’s several endeavors that we’re looking at. One could even be student loan forgiveness, grants are available as well, and also on a nationwide level, the VMLRP loans, which is a veterinary medicine repayment program,” Hamelback said.

Chapman added for those with a passion for animals, the rewards outweigh everything else.

“We’ve got to find these students young, and we’ve got to mentor them and take the time to show them the good, the bad, of the profession so that when they go to make that decision, its an educated decision,’ Chapman said.

Chapman said if anyone is interested in going into the veterinary field, they should contact their local veterinarian to learn details of what the profession truly entails.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’

Latest News

More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools over the past few...
Boyle County Schools returning books banned in response to SB 150
National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
Candidates for Governor take bus tours across Kentucky
Democrat Sierra Enlow and Republican Jonathan Shell discuss their vision for the role of...
Candidates for Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner speak on upcoming race
The Richmond Regional Sports Park broke ground on Friday afternoon.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-million dollar sports complex in Richmond