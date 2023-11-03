Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians discuss veterinary shortage

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The nation is currently facing staffing shortages across several industries, and the veterinary field is no exception.

With the veterinarian shortage happening across the Commonwealth, those with the Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic in Jessamine County said they are seeing the effects of this firsthand.

“I mean, my day starts at 4:30 every morning and I’m either doing small or large animal calls. Then I come here from 8:30 to 5:00 and do small animal surgery and medicine, and then I pick up wherever the road takes me, doing calls midnight or after,” said Dr. Jeff Chapman, a veterinarian with Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic.

Chapman said there is a shortage in small animal veterinarians, but there is an even bigger shortage when it comes to large animal vets.

“Livestock is mainly what Kentucky is known for, their cattle industry,” said Chapman. “They have an intrinsic value of ‘X’, and if that value is superseded by your services, a lot of times, farmers and ranchers can’t justify the expense. So, then that’s money that you’re not gonna get paid or made.”

Regarding money, Chapman said that has a lot to do with why people forgo this profession or leave it entirely.

“You’re coming out of school, $100,000 plus in debt, and when you go to a rural area, you have to ask, can the community or the area a reasonable salary?” said Chapman.

Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association Executive Director Debra Hamelback said the association is working alongside vet schools and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help this shortage,

“There’s several endeavors that we’re looking at. One could even be student loan forgiveness, grants are available as well, and also on a nationwide level, the VMLRP loans, which is a veterinary medicine repayment program,” Hamelback said.

Chapman added for those with a passion for animals, the rewards outweigh everything else.

“We’ve got to find these students young, and we’ve got to mentor them and take the time to show them the good, the bad, of the profession so that when they go to make that decision, its an educated decision,’ Chapman said.

Chapman said if anyone is interested in going into the veterinary field, they should contact their local veterinarian to learn details of what the profession truly entails.

