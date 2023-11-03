Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Many voters in Jessamine County taking advantage of early voting

Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls...
Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls before Election Day.(wkyt)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls before Election Day.

“Some people get in that won’t be here Election Day or may have jobs that’s hard to get off,” said Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier.

The Jessamine County Courthouse’s doors opened for day two of early voting on Friday morning, but some in Jessamine County have voted before Thursday.

Those voters are the ones who qualified for early excused voting. Clerk Johnny Collier says there were about 250 voters in one week in that category, but in just one day of early voting, they’ve surpassed that number by the hundreds.

“Yesterday morning, we had a lot of people lined up waiting. we only voted 250 people for a week, and yesterday we voted almost 900,” Collier said.

He says voting on these days is significantly quicker than on Election Day, proving that by timing some of yesterday’s voters.

“From the time people got to the door of the courtroom to come in to cast their ballot, we were running about one minute,” said Collier.

They’re welcoming voters Saturday for the final day of early voting, and although Election Day is in sight, Collier wants to remind the community that the end is near for this type of voting.

There is no voting on Sunday or Monday. Then Tuesday, the polls open statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Image courtesy MGN
All-clear given at EKU after ‘suspicious device threat’

Latest News

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse
We’re told West was arrested Thursday and had a large quantity of the stolen merchandise in his...
Kentucky man accused of breaking into the same gas station three times
Second day of early voting in Kentucky; update from Jessamine County
WATCH | Second day of early voting in Kentucky; update from Jessamine County
Temperatures trending up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures sweep across Kentucky