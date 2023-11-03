Many voters in Jessamine County taking advantage of early voting

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County is joining the group of Kentucky counties inviting voters to head to the polls before Election Day.

“Some people get in that won’t be here Election Day or may have jobs that’s hard to get off,” said Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier.

The Jessamine County Courthouse’s doors opened for day two of early voting on Friday morning, but some in Jessamine County have voted before Thursday.

Those voters are the ones who qualified for early excused voting. Clerk Johnny Collier says there were about 250 voters in one week in that category, but in just one day of early voting, they’ve surpassed that number by the hundreds.

“Yesterday morning, we had a lot of people lined up waiting. we only voted 250 people for a week, and yesterday we voted almost 900,” Collier said.

He says voting on these days is significantly quicker than on Election Day, proving that by timing some of yesterday’s voters.

“From the time people got to the door of the courtroom to come in to cast their ballot, we were running about one minute,” said Collier.

They’re welcoming voters Saturday for the final day of early voting, and although Election Day is in sight, Collier wants to remind the community that the end is near for this type of voting.

There is no voting on Sunday or Monday. Then Tuesday, the polls open statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

