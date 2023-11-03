One hurt in fiery crash in Lexington
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One person is recovering after an early morning crash in Lexington.
Lexington Police say two cars collided on Russell Cave Road just around 1:00 a.m. Friday. They say one car flipped on its side and the other caught on fire.
One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police believe alcohol was a factor and expect charges to be filed.
