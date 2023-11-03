One hurt in fiery crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One person is recovering after an early morning crash in Lexington.

Lexington Police say two cars collided on Russell Cave Road just around 1:00 a.m. Friday. They say one car flipped on its side and the other caught on fire.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police believe alcohol was a factor and expect charges to be filed.

