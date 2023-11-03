Pumpkins from Transylvania’s ‘PumpkinMania’ heading to local farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The calendar has flipped to November now, and it’s time to get rid of your pumpkins.

Transylvania University had a lot of pumpkins to dispose of from this year’s “PumpkinMania,” but they are doing so for a good cause.

“We partnered with Black Soil Kentucky to provide us with the pumpkins, and they reached out and said, ‘Well, you know when we are finished, we can give those pumpkins to another farmer who could use them for feed, so we jumped at that opportunity and have for the last several years now,” said Megan Moloney of Transylvania University.

The pumpkins get donated to Slak Market Farm, where many farm animals get a yummy treat.

“The insides of the pumpkins that went earlier this week have a lot of nutritional value for the farm animals. The shells that we have gone through. I have a dog, and when the dog isn’t feeling well, the vet says feed it pumpkin. Not pumpkin pie but feed it pumpkin because it helps their digestive systems,” said Moloney.

Moloney said it’s important that “PumpkinMania” is good for the environment.

“We’re trying to make sure the event we are having is not having an overall negative effect, so we want to make sure what we are doing is sustainable. On Sunday, after we gutted and cleaned out all these pumpkins, the folks from the farm came and picked all of that up, and they told us today that they have been mixing all of those pumpkin guts and seeds with feed for their farm animals,” said Moloney.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, if you painted your pumpkin or coated it in something, do not feed it to animals.

