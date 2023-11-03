SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - “I’m here to vote”

It was a record setting day for the Scott County Clerk’s office, and there are still two more days of early voting to go.

“We actually saw a grand total number of 1,592 voters,” said County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.

Breaking last year’s record of 1,503 voters. County Clerk Rebecca Johnson said the biggest races for voter turnout are presidential elections, then county elections, followed by state elections. Making Thursday’s record even more of a pleasant surprise.

“I think it’s a motivator for voters to see a full parking lot, come in, even if they have a concern it will be a long wait. They see a line but then find out the wait is short. We love that enthusiasm to be communicated back out.”

Following a ‘vote centered concept’ Johnson said there are multiple privacy booths and at least four different check in lines for faster voting. She says they also increased advertisements this year, from and yard signs to flyers and mailed post cards.

“I really didn’t expect that high of a number to turn out on the first day. I’m very excited and glad our voters are enthused,” Johnson said.

And those doing the early voting say this process has been as quick and easy as they had hoped.”

“It’s really fast. You just go in there. And at the times we’ve been here that haven’t been big crowds or anything,” said one voter, Wayne Poffenbargar.

From those who like to avoid Election Day crowds, to others who need to keep their November 7th open.

“I’m actually working the polls this year for the first time, so I want to make sure I have my day clear. And I want to make sure I do vote. I want to exercise my right to vote,” said another voter Gail Moody.

Early voting continues Friday and Saturday at the Scott County Public Library from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

