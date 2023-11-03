Everyday Kentucky
WKYT Fact✓Check | Taking a look at voter demographics

Graphic
Graphic(Pexels)
By Kristen Kennedy and WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into Election Day, we are taking a closer look at who’s going to the polls.

The numbers have changed in the last four years.

If we compare the voter rolls going into the 2019 gubernatorial election compared to this year, we will see a stark difference in the number of registered voters.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says it’s because his office cleaned up voter rolls.

There were 1,629,000 registered Republicans in 2019. That number dropped by about 26,000 this year.

The number of registered Democrats dropped even more by about 80,000.

We do have an increase in the number of registered independents. That’s up to 354,000 this year, an increase of more than 30,000 voters.

Let’s look at one other factor here: the gender of voters.

There were close to 1.7 million men registered in Kentucky in 2019. Now, there are a little less than 1.65 million. That’s a difference of about 50,000.

As for women, there are 56,000 fewer registered to vote this year.

We’re going to continue to take a look at voting trends as we count down to Election Day.

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead