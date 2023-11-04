Everyday Kentucky
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 11-year-old was killed, and five other people are hospitalized after a shooting took place in the West End Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to they were called to the 700 block of Bent Drive around 9:30 p.m. for the report of people shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered six people shot, police said.

Officers say the 11-year-old died at the scene.

Three of the victims were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and two of the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, officers said.

Police say one of the victims at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The conditions of the wounded victims are unknown at this time.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said Friday night they had no description of any suspects and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and City Manager Sheryl Long will host a press conference Saturday at 2 p.m. at the CIS Building on Linn Street.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
