Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported five people were wounded and one killed in a West End shooting on Friday.
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting in the West End on Friday, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference at the scene, near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. She said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were juveniles. She said the person killed was a male, but she didn’t know his age.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed it received one victim from the shooting.

Theetge said they had no description of any suspects and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a horrific tragedy on his Twitter account.

“Children were shot,” Pureval wrote. “At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger.

“Right now, I’m asking for your prayers. We will keep you updated as our officers continue their investigation. But I promise this: we will give everything we have to deliver justice against this sickening, heartless violence.”

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Voting generic
How to vote early in Fayette County

Latest News

For the past year, Lisa Foster has worked to make her dream of building a home come true. One...
New Madison Co. group home aimed at helping sex trafficking victims
Evan Jayson Smith was one of four victims in a shooting on October 1. He was working as a...
Man critically injured in downtown shooting making ‘miraculous’ progress
Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians discuss veterinary shortage
More than 100 books were removed from library shelves in Boyle County Schools over the past few...
Boyle County Schools returning books banned in response to SB 150