5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting in the West End on Friday, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference at the scene, near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. She said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were juveniles. She said the person killed was a male, but she didn’t know his age.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed it received one victim from the shooting.

Theetge said they had no description of any suspects and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a horrific tragedy on his Twitter account.

“Children were shot,” Pureval wrote. “At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger.

“Right now, I’m asking for your prayers. We will keep you updated as our officers continue their investigation. But I promise this: we will give everything we have to deliver justice against this sickening, heartless violence.”

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear reports of 6 shot and 1 dead in a shooting in the West End, tonight.



The violence must end. — Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (@KearneyForCincy) November 4, 2023

Tonight, there was a horrific tragedy in the West End. Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma, and anger. — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) November 4, 2023

Police Chief Theetge is now here on scene @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XD75x6Snoo — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 4, 2023

BREAKING: Very large police presence in the West End near Wade St. Multiple ambulances just left heading to hospitals. Working the scene now to figure out exactly what’s happening @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BdNeikPumc — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 4, 2023

