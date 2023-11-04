Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton's Forecast | Tracking a Mild Weekend Ahead

FastCast Saturday Morning - A mild weekend ahead
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After having a wonderful Friday, we keep the warmer temps throughout the weekend, but a few rain chances are possible. A low pressure region is moving just north of the state, allowing for some cloud bands to push down into our area. These could bring about a few scattered shower chances for your Saturday but most will stay dry. Mostly overcast skies with temps in the 60s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour when going to bed tonight - Daylight savings is coming about tonight in time for Sunday - making our sunset on Sunday at 5:34pm. Sunday has a few more rain chances lingering, with clouds clearing up by the afternoon. Temps are still in the 60s.

Once we look towards the start of the week, temps are going to remain mild, with skies remaining calm as we approach Election Day on Tuesday. We will make a run at 70 on Wednesday before we see some evening rain knock our temps back down to a more seasonable chill. the rain looks to peak in our region around Thursday and our temps by next Friday will have us back in the 40s.

Have a Great Saturday!

