Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Temperatures continue their upward trend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of clouds around for the evening as it will be a cool one with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy skies will be around for the overnight as it will be chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday starts out with plenty of sunshine across the area as temperatures rise into the 50s by mid-morning. Plenty of sunshine for the day Sunday as it will be a beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds arrive for the evening as temperatures quickly fall into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight with lows down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures quickly rise into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and a very mild and breezy day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the evening into the overnight as it will be pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Election Day appears to be mostly dry, with the exception of just a stray shower. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us most of the day as it will be very mild once again as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see a few more showers heading into the evening and overnight, and it will stay pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be quite a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. A breezy but dry day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers arriving for the evening and overnight out ahead of our next front, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will feature scattered showers throughout the day, and it will stay breezy. Highs will be into the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers will continue into Thursday night and for the first part of Friday. Much cooler for Friday and into the weekend as highs dip back below average.

