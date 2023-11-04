Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Fall Fit Fest supports Cancer Survivors

YMCA Fall Fit Fest
YMCA Fall Fit Fest(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Saturday morning, the North Lexington YMCA was abuzz with folks getting an active start to their weekend, all for a good cause.

Corey Donohoo, the Director of Operations at the North Lexington YMCA said, “This is our 2nd annual version of this event, and it’s free and open to the community. It is a fitness event open for all levels of exercisers.”

The Y’s Fall Fit Fest garnered community participation for multiple different events, such as a hip hop class, a water aerobics class, and even a chair exercise course.

“We want to get people moving no matter what their ability is, wherever they are coming in from,” stated Donohoo, “We want to meet them where they are so that if they need to start in the water because of a bone or joint challenge, or if they are ready to do some more high impact stuff like we see behind me, that’s fine as well.”

While the event was free, donations were excepted for the Livestrong program – a fitness course for those overcoming cancer battles. Their current goal is to raise $3000 dollars to fund the program.

“It is for adult cancer survivors. We offer that for free for them for 12 weeks, and we work with them individually but also in a group to make sure they have what they need to recover from their cancer treatment – whatever that may be.”

And whether they were participating for their own fitness or in honor of a loved one – today’s event was meant to encourage community members to prioritize their health. And the tribute wall was full of reasons to do just that.

“To make sure they can be strong and healthy, and continue that pathway to recovery from cancer,” reminded Donohoo.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Bodies of both men trapped in building collapse have been recovered
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians discuss veterinary shortage

Latest News

The National Transformative Justice Coalition’s ‘John Lewis Make Good Trouble’ Votercade...
Organization visits Lexington to encourage voting
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Friday night in...
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Owsley Co.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Police in Lexington have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.
Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington woman