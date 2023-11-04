Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown clinches share of Mid-South Conference Championship

Georgetown junior running back Darius Neal.
Georgetown junior running back Darius Neal.(Georgetown College Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 8 Georgetown Tigers (7-1, 5-0 MSC) beat the University of the Cumberlands (6-4, 2-4 MSC) 31-17. The win gives the Tigers at least a share of the MSC Championship and an automatic bid into the NAIA playoffs.

Georgetown’s defense held the Patriots to just 40 rushing yards in the game.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season Saturday when they host Campbellsville inside Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 P.M.

