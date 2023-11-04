Kentucky State football ends 2023 campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Thorobreds (3-7, 2-6 SIAC) ended their 2023 campaign with a senior day loss to Central State (5-5, 4-4 SIAC), 20-10 inside Alumni Stadium.

The Marauders hopped out to a two touchdown lead, before sophomore running back Donovan Journey found the end zone on a 19-yard rush in the second quarter. Graduate transfer kicker Mason Molique added a field goal in the third quarter to cap off Kentucky State’s scoring.

