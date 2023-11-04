Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Owsley Co.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWSLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Friday night in Owsley County.

The Richmond KSP Post was contacted at around 8 PM for a two-vehicle collision on KY-30 near KY-1411. Officials say that 69-year-old Dennis Neeley driving east on KY-30 and crossed the center line, before colliding with a driver traveling west.

Neeley was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

